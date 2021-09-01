Injury Reserve Share New Single "Superman That"

Injury Reserve’s forthcoming album By the Time I Get to Phoenix (Sept. 15) is shaping up to be a much-anticipated fall release. Now operating as a duo following the passing of member Stepa J. Groggs in 2020, Injury Reserve emerged from their silence to announce the long-awaited follow-up to their 2019 debut. By the Time I Get to Phoenix was largely completed before Groggs’ passing, and his contributions were preserved.

After the jarring stylistic departure of their first single “Knees,” “Superman That” turns the dial to 11. Cloaked in distortion and heavy glitches, Ritchie With a T brushes up on his singing chops. Syncopated drums clash with the vocal effects for their claustrophobic collage of glitch-hop, harsh noise and hip-hop soaked in an unshakeable feeling of melancholia.

Below, listen to “Superman That” and scroll further down to revisit the album’s first single “Knees.” You can preorder By the Time I Get to Phoenix ahead of its Sept. 15 release here.