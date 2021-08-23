Insane Clown Posse's Violent J Reveals Heart Condition, Announces Farewell Tour

Violent J, one-half of the iconic horrorcore group Insane Clown Posse, has announced that he has been diagnosed with heart failure during the duo’s panel at their annual Gathering of the Juggalos celebration. The two have been known for their extensive touring schedule and recording output.

In a video posted to YouTube by a fan, Violent J recalls feeling out of breath every time he walked to his in-home studio and mailbox. Eventually, he was diagnosed with heart failure and atrial fibrillation, which causes an irregular heartbeat. “This don’t mean I’m going to die or anything like that, it just means we can’t do things the way we used to do,” he explained to the crowd.

The duo stressed that they will still perform at their annual events and shows in different cities, but they will embark on one last world tour before slowing their schedule down significantly. “Pretty much we’re gonna do a show somewhere every month. One show a month is our plan,” Violent J assured. “It’s gonna be somewhere different, so eventually, we’ll probably come to your town.” They will also still release albums regularly.

Insane Clown Posse have been recently commemorating their 30th anniversary, and the duo hosted their 21st annual Gathering of the Juggalos.

