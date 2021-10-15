Ivy Release Adam Schlesinger Tribute Video

Breaking a near decade-long silence, ‘90s dream-pop band Ivy released a video tribute to their former band member Adam Schlesinger, founding member of Ivy, Fountains of Wayne and Tinted Windows, who passed away due to COVID-19 complications on April 1, 2020.

Ivy, comprising Andy Chase, Schlesinger and Dominique Durand, were active from 1994 to 2012. They found success with their breezy, yet vibrant 1997 release Apartment Life and 2001’s more surrealist, atmospheric Long Distance.

The tribute video uses exclusive home movies, photos and stories of Schlesinger. In explaining their release, Ivy said, “We knew Adam Schlesinger for 30 years, and felt we should finally create an official IVY statement about who he was to us. We wanted to show a more intimate, human side to Adam—the friend, the father, the bandmate, the whirlwind force that he was [...] Hopefully this will help add more weight and color to the extraordinary legacy that Adam left behind.”

Along with Ivy and his other bands, Schlesinger also wrote music for film and television, earning multiple Emmy Awards, a Grammy Award and numerous nominations. He was also record producer and mixer, working with acts such as The Monkees, America, Robert Plant and They Might Be Giants.

Watch Ivy’s tribute video below.