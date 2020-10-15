James Blake Shares New EP Before: Listen

James Blake has released his new four-track EP titled Before. Each song comes with an accompanying visual directed by Ryder Ripps. Blake says the EP is an expression of “a yearning for dancefloor elation” and a display of “finally having confidence to put my own voice on dancefloor rhythms.”

In celebration of Before, Blake has also announced a Boiler Room DJ set on Oct. 16. You can RSVP for the set here.

In 2019, Blake released his fourth studio album Assume Form alongside its short film. Last month, Blake shared an official cover of Frank Ocean’s “Godspeed,” which garnered over five million views on TikTok.

Watch the visuals for “I Keep Calling,” “Before,” “Do You Ever?” and “Summer Of Now” below.