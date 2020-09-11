Watch James Blake Cover Frank Ocean's "Godspeed"

Today, James Blake has officially released his cover of Frank Ocean’s “Godspeed” from Ocean’s 2016 album Blonde.

In the accompanying music video, Blake’s hair is dyed blonde, which is no coincidence.

Blake, who produced, arranged and played on the original track, performed a snippet of “Godspeed” on his Instagram Live during quarantine. After that, his rendition quickly gained attention on TikTok, garnering over five million views.

“This song has always been special to me, but I wasn’t expecting the response it’s gotten,” Blake says. “Love to everyone who willed the full recording into existence.”

Watch Blake’s official cover of “Godspeed” below.