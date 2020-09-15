Watch Janelle Monáe's Video for "Turntables"

Janelle Monáe dropped the companion video for her powerful song “Turntables.”

“Turntables” was written for Amazon Studios’ new documentary All In: The Fight For Democracy. The music video for Monáe’s song elevates the message that the world is changing, with real clips from recent protests included throughout.

“I’ve been flipping through my timeline / Trying to get my mind right,” Monáe sings on the opening verse. Between the relevant lyricism and the elated choir included at the song’s end, “Turntables” is an incredibly emotional release. It is also the singer’s first original release since 2018’s Dirty Computer.

All In: The Fight For Democracy comes out on Amazon’s streaming platform on Sept. 18. Monáe is also starring in another film Antebellum, a thriller that drops on the same day.

Watch the video for “Turntables” below.