Janelle Monáe Releases New Single "Turntables" From New Documentary

Today, eight-time Grammy-nominated artist Janelle Monáe shared a new song “Turntables,” which was written for the forthcoming Amazon Studios documentary All In: The Fight For Democracy. The film will premiere in theaters on Sept. 9 and will stream via Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 18.

Both the song and the documentary explore the issue of voter suppression in the United States. “I keep my hands dirty / My mind clean / Got a new agenda / But a new dream / I’m kicking out the old regime / Liberation, elevation, education,” Monáe sings.

The filmmakers teamed up with Amazon Studios to launch #ALLINFORVOTING, a campaign intended to confront misinformation about the voting process and educate first-time voters.

Stream “Turntables” here and watch the trailer for All In: The Fight For Democracy below.