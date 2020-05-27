Japandroids Announce New Live Album, Share Video for "Heart Sweats"

Canadian garage rock duo Japandroids have announced their first live album, MASSEY FUCKING HALL, recorded at the aforementioned iconic Toronto venue from their 2017 tour with Cloud Nothings. It’s set to release digitally June 19 and on vinyl Oct. 2.

In a statement on their social media, the band said, “It was recorded at Massey Fucking Hall. This is the closest thing we’re going to have to a live Japandroids show for a while.”

The band also shared the album’s live cut of “Heart Sweats” from 2009’s Post-Nothing. You can check it out below along with pro-shot footage of their full set at Massey Hall.