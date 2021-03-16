Watch Japanese Breakfast Make Their Tonight Show Debut

It’s official: Japanese Breakfast are “Jimmy Fallon Big!” The Michelle Zauner project performed both that appropriately named song and their latest single “Be Sweet” on The Tonight Show Monday night.

At the top of the show, Fallon talked with The Roots about the origin of the title “Jimmy Fallon Big!”—a former bandmate of Zauner’s left to play with another group that he believed was going to be famous enough to play on The Tonight Show. Now, that bandmate has rejoined the band as they collectively make their Fallon debut.

Zauner didn’t waste a second of this milestone for Japanese Breakfast, effortlessly charming on the melancholy “Jimmy Fallon Big!” and the more high-energy “Be Sweet,” the latter of which included a cameo from a bartending alien. The two performances were recorded at National Sawdust in Brooklyn, but hopefully a visit to 30 Rock will be in order soon, and we can officially consider Fallon to be Japanese Breakfast big.

Watch Japanese Breakfast’s two Tonight Show performances below.