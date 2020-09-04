Japanese Breakfast's Michelle Zauner and Crying's Ryan Galloway Share Debut EP

BUMPER, Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner and Crying’s Ryan Galloway new quarantine project, have shared their debut EP titled pop songs 2020.

Zauner and Galloway live three blocks away from each other in their respective New York City apartments, but they haven’t seen each other in person since the pandemic hit. They started trading tracks back in June and now they are ready to share what they have been working on.

Listen to pop songs 2020 below. Scroll further down for the album art and tracklist.

pop songs 2020 Album Art

pop songs 2020 Tracklist

01. You Can Get It

02. Black Light

03. Red Brick

04. Ballad 0