PREMIERE: Listen to Jason Hawk Harris’ New Single “Bring Out The Lillies”

Austin singer/songwriter Jason Hawk Harris has a brand new record, Thin Places on the way next month via Bloodshot Records. Before its October 6 release day, the musician has unveiled the cathartic, richly arranged single “Bring Out The Lillies.” As a follow-up to the healing hymnal of “Jordan and the Nile,” this segue finds Harris transcribing his own transformations—namely the passing of his mother and the recovery that comes with understanding the directions that grief will take us. Brimming with pedal steel, strings from Phil Glenn and backing vocals from Leeann Skoda, “Bring Out The Lillies” is powerful and brutal; hopeful and immensely personal.

Harris says of “Bring Out The Lillies”: “My mother died on Good Friday, and in my zombie-like grief state, I found myself at Church on Easter Sunday shortly after. I wrote this song about the isolation experienced immediately after you lose someone, when the grim reaper seems like your only friend and everyone else seems utterly oblivious to what you’re going through.”

Listen to “Bring Out The Lillies” below.