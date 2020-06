Last night, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit made a virtual appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. The band—whose members are all in different rooms—performed “Running With Our Eyes Closed” and “Overseas.”

The crew has a summer 2021 tour planned with Lucinda Williams to celebrate the release of their recent album Reunions.

Watch the performances below. Further down, revisit a full Jason Isbell set from 2011 via the Paste archives.