Jeff Rosenstock Releases SKA DREAM as 4/20 Surprise

Jeff Rosenstock surprised fans Tuesday with the release of SKA DREAM, a reworked ska version of 2020’s NO DREAM released in a similar fashion. It’s a return to his beloved ska roots and a treat for fans everywhere.

The album is stacked, featuring contributions from members of We Are The Union, Mustard Plug, Leftover Crack, AJJ, Deafheaven, Fishbone and more.

You can stream and preorder SKA DREAM right here. There is also a virtual listening party happening at 6:11pm EST today, April 20, which you can join below. Revisit Rosenstock’s recent Paste Studio on the Road: L.A. set further down.