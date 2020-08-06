Tonight on Quaran-Torials: Jeff Rosenstock Teaches Songs and Takes Requests

Quaran-Torials is our ongoing weekly Instagram live series, happening every Thursday night at 6 p.m. EST/ 3 p.m. PST over on our Instagram (@pastemagazine). Some of our favorite folks—including musicians, actors, drink connoisseurs, comedians, authors and more!—will teach us something new each week, from cocktail recipes to incense curation to guitar lessons.

Long Island punk veteran Jeff Rosenstock is tonight’s Quaran-Torials guest. He’ll be taking requests for songs (comment your picks on this post) and teaching fans how to play them. Also notable: Rosenstock surprise-released his fourth full-length LP back in May. Find more info about that here. Tune in tonight at 6 p.m. EST/ 3 p.m. PST on our Instagram and find more details below. Don’t miss it!