Watch Jeff Rosenstock Perform "Scram!" on Late Night With Seth Meyers

Jeff Rosenstock dropped by Late Night With Seth Meyers last night to perform “Scram!” from his latest record NO DREAM.

The performance was recorded live from Oakland’s Atomic Garden, and the band donned masks, with Rosenstock’s mask showing support for Black Lives Matter. The performance was filled with fun, fast-paced punk, complete with a few censors.

“This next guy is one of my favorites,” Meyers said as he introduced the band. “He’s angry, urgent and prescient, and while I’m super bummed he and his band are not here live tonight, at least we will not have to pay for a studio roof that they surely would’ve ripped off.”

Rosenstock’s album NO DREAM is free to download here, and all donations benefit Food Not Bombs.

“It was feeling like a very personal record for me,” Rosenstock said. “A lot of it was stemming from the anxiety I was feeling from the last two years, this existential crisis of wondering who I am. I didn’t expect to be doing well, in my life, ever.”

Watch Jeff Rosenstock perform “Scram!” on Seth Meyers below. Keep scrolling to listen to his 2018 Paste Studio session.