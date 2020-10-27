Watch Jeff Tweedy Perform on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and CBS This Morning

Last week, Jeff Tweedy released his third solo album Love Is The King via dBpm Records. The album, which will be available physically on Jan. 15, was recorded by Tweedy and his sons Spencer and Sammy.

Tweedy also recently released his second book How to Write One Song via Penguin Random House’s Dutton following his 2018 memoir Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back). Both books landed on the New York Times Best Seller lists.

In support of the new book and album, Tweedy returned to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night (Oct. 26), where he chatted with Colbert and performed “Guess Again” at the McHenry drive-in theater outside Chicago.

Additionally, Tweedy appeared on CBS This Morning last weekend to perform three songs at The Hideout in Chicago: “A Robin or a Wren,” “Opaline,” and “Bad Day Lately.”

Watch Tweedy on Colbert and CBS This Morning below. Keep scrolling to hear “Born Alone” from Wilco’s 2011 Daytrotter session.