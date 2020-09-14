Jeff Tweedy Announces New Album Love Is The King, Drops First Two Singles

Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy has shared the first two singles “Guess Again” and “Love Is The King” from his newly-announced album Love Is The King, out Oct. 23.

“Guess Again” is an upbeat acoustic song, including both his sons Spencer and Sammy Tweedy collaborating on the drums and backing vocals. “Love Is The King,” the album’s title track, is slower and takes on a more somber tone, especially opening with “Here I am / There it is / At the edge / Of as bad as it gets I’m a boxer” as a darker metaphor for love.

“At the beginning of the lockdown I started writing country songs to console myself,” Tweedy said. “Folk and country type forms being the shapes that come most easily to me in a comforting way. ‘Guess Again’ is a good example of the success I was having at pushing the world away, counting my blessings – taking stock in my good fortune to have love in my life. A few weeks later things began to sound like ‘Love Is The King’ – a little more frayed around the edges with a lot more fear creeping in. Still hopeful but definitely discovering the limits of my own ability to self soothe.”

Jeff Tweedy’s new book How To Write One Song is also releasing on Oct. 13 through Penguin Random House, with a preorder available here.

Watch the lyric videos for Jeff Tweedy’s new songs “Guess Again” and “Love Is The King” below. Further down, revisit Wilco’s 2011 Daytrotter session. Keep scrolling for the Love Is The King album art and tracklist.

Love Is The King Album Art:

Love Is The King Tracklist:

1. Love Is The King

2. Opaline

3. A Robin or A Wren

4. Gwendolyn

5. Bad Day Lately

6. Even I Can See

7. Natural Disaster

8. Save It For Me

9. Guess Again

10. Troubled

11. Half-Asleep