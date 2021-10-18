Jeff Tweedy Previews Love Is the King Deluxe Edition with Live Neil Young Cover

Wilco frontman, solo artist and bestselling author Jeff Tweedy has announced the follow-up to—or rather, an expansion of—his acclaimed 2020 album Love Is the King. Set for a digital and CD release on Dec. 10 via Wilco’s own dBpm Records, with vinyl to follow in 2022, Love Is the King/Live Is the King features Tweedy’s original album, plus a bonus disc featuring live, full-band versions of all 11 tracks and a live cover of Neil Young’s “The Old Country Waltz,” the last of which is out now in honor of the deluxe edition’s announcement.

Love Is the King/Live Is the King is close to both Tweedy’s heart and home base. Live Is the King’s live tracks were all recorded in Chicago spaces, including Wilco’s studio, The Loft, as well as Constellation and The Hideout. Tweedy’s band for these recordings included his sons Sammy and Spencer Tweedy, Liam Kazar, James Elkington, and Sima Cunningham of Chicago rock act Ohmme.

Cunningham’s Ohmme bandmate Macie Stewart will join that same band to accompany them on tour this winter. Tweedy and company have multi-night stands in Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco set for this December and January 2022, with a few Tweedy solo shows mixed in (L.A., Dec. 28-30). Tickets go on sale this Friday, Oct. 22, at 10 a.m. local time.

Listen to Tweedy’s Young cover (and Wilco’s 2011 Daytrotter session) below, and find the details of Love Is the King/Live Is the King further down, along with Tweedy’s tour dates. You can preorder his new record right here.

Love Is the King Tracklist:

01. Love Is the King

02. Opaline

03. A Robin or A Wren

04. Gwendolyn

05. Bad Day Lately

06. Even I Can See

07. Natural Disaster

08. Save It For Me

09. Guess Again

10. Troubled

11. Half-Asleep

Live Is the King Tracklist:

01. Love Is the King (live)

02. Opaline (live)

03. A Robin or A Wren (live)

04. Gwendolyn (live)

05. Bad Day Lately (live)

06. Even I Can See (live)

07. Natural Disaster (live)

08. Save It For Me (live)

09. Guess Again (live)

10. Troubled (live)

11. Half-Asleep (live)

12. The Old Country Waltz (live)

Jeff Tweedy Tour Dates:

December

22 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

23 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Largo *

29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Largo *

30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Largo *

January 2022

01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Largo

02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Largo

05 – San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore

06 – San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore

(* – Jeff Tweedy solo)