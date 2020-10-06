Watch Jeff Tweedy's Video for New Single "Gwendolyn"

Jeff Tweedy released his latest single and music video for “Gwendolyn” today, from his forthcoming album Love Is The King, out on Oct. 23 via dBpm Records and physically on Jan. 15. The accompanying music video was directed by Picture Show’s Jamie Fleischel and includes lip-sync appearances from Elvis Costello, Seth Meyers, Norah Jones and many more.

Along with Tweedy’s album, he is also releasing his second book later this month. How To Write One Song comes out on Oct. 13 through Penguin Random House’s Dutton Books. There will also be a virtual book tour featuring special guests Norah Jones and Nick Offerman.

Watch the video for “Gwendolyn” below, and preorder Love Is The King here. Keep scrolling to view his virtual book tour dates.

Jeff Tweedy Book Tour Dates:

October

13 – Community Bookstore @ Murrmrr – Special Guest Norah Jones

14 – Seminary Co-Op Bookstore @ The Hideout – Special Guest Nick Offerman