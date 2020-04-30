Jess Williamson Shares Video for New Song "Smoke"

L.A.-based singer/songwriter Jess Williamson is preparing to release her next album Sorceress on May 15 via Mexican Summer. Today she is sharing the third single, following “Infinite Scroll” and “Wind On Tin,” from that record. It’s called “Smoke” and arrives with a homemade new video, which you can watch below.

It may seem cliché to refer to any of Williamson’s music as “enchanting” (her album is called Sorceress, after all) but it’s a descriptor befitting the gleaming country-folk tune that is “Smoke.” It starts out soft and grows into a full-blown Americana stomper as Williamson describes an all-compassing relationship. “This song is about a codependent relationship,” she wrote in a press statement. “It’s told from the perspective of the person who keeps giving and giving, and, on some level, they like it.”

Williamson filmed the homespun video on her iPhone during quarantine, and Alex Tults created the animated mushroom dance that takes over at the end of the clip.

Again, you can watch the video for “Smoke” below. Further down, revisit Williamson’s 2018 Paste Studio session. If you like what you hear, pre-order Sorceress right here.

