Jessie Ware Shares Joyful New Single, "Free Yourself"

British dance-pop star Jessie Ware is back with her first proper offering since 2020’s What’s Your Pleasure?, hedonistic dance anthem “Free Yourself,” out now via PMR / Interscope. Co-written and produced by Clarence Coffee Jr. and Grammy winner Stuart Price, the track is described as “a taster session to Jessie’s fifth studio album,” which she is “busy back in the studio to finish,” a press release reveals.

A classic dance track in every sense of the word, “Free Yourself” is built around Price’s piano and percussion, which loop hypnotically as Ware urges, “Don’t stand there waiting all of your life / For the night to come and find you.” Guitar and bass bolster the track’s irresistible, disco-ish groove, making Ware’s lyrics land less like suggestions and more edicts from on high, compelling you to find your own dance-floor euphoria.

“’Free Yourself’ is the beginning of a new era for me,” says Ware in a statement. “I’m so excited for people to have this song for the end of their summer; to dance, to feel no inhibitions & to feel joyful because that’s how I’ve been feeling recently being able to tour again and being able to sing again. Enjoy yourself, Free Yourself!”

Ware’s recent shows in support of What’s Your Pleasure? saw her headline Glastonbury’s Park stage, where she performed “Free Yourself,” and perform at Primavera Sound. Later this year, she’ll support Harry Styles for five shows at Chicago’s United Center.

Listen to “Free Yourself” and see Ware perform the track at Glastonbury below, and find her tour dates further down.

Jessie Ware Tour Dates:

October

06 – Chicago, IL @ United Center (Harry Styles support)

08 – Chicago, IL @ United Center (Harry Styles support)

09 – Chicago, IL @ United Center (Harry Styles support)

13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center (Harry Styles support)

14 – Chicago, IL @ United Center (Harry Styles support)