Exclusive: Joan Osborne Ascends on "Take It Any Way I Can Get It"

Times are tough right now, but luckily we have a new Joan Osborne song to raise our spirits. With “Take It Any Way I Can Get It,” the singer/songwriter returns to tender folk-country, and it’s an oasis in times of madness. It’s a preview from her forthcoming tenth studio album Trouble and Strife, out on Sept. 18—her first album of original material in six years.

Osborne says of the track: “We need songs that can energize us and lift us up in this current moment. If we can’t stay connected to that inner joy, we can’t help those who need us or even help ourselves.”

The whole album follows this theme of holding onto our optimism, in order to survive “the crazy, chaotic times we’re living in,” Osborne says.

For her new album, she enlisted a large live band (including several musicians who played on her last album, Songs of Bob Dylan), featuring guitarists Jack Petruzzelli, Nels Cline and Andrew Carillo, keyboardist Keith Cotton, bassist Richard Hammond, drummer Aaron Comess and vocalists Catherine Russell, Ada Dyer, Martha Redbone and Audrey Martells.

Listen to “Take It Any Way I Can Get It” below, and scroll down to watch Osborne’s 2017 Paste Studio session.