By Paris Rosenthal  |  October 6, 2020  |  1:33pm
John Cale Shares Video for New Single "Lazy Day"

After his recent collaboration on Kelly Lee Owens’ “Corner of My Sky,” John Cale returns with a new single, “Lazy Day.” Cale also shared the track’s music video, directed by Abby Portner.

“I was so ready to finally get my new album out; fits and starts and then damn 2020 happened!” Cale says. “A lot to say in these times. Context is everything and 140 characters isn’t going to cut it! As a songwriter my truth is all tied-up in and through those songs that must wait a while longer. And then it occurred to me that I do have something for the moment, a song I’d recently completed… With the world careening out of its orbit I wanted to stop the lurch and enjoy a period where we can take our time and breathe our way back into a calmer world.”

Watch the “Lazy Day” video below.

