Watch John Legend Perform on Night Two of the Democratic National Convention

On Tuesday, Aug. 18, John Legend closed out the second night of the Democratic National Convention with his performance of “Never Break” from his most recent album Bigger Love. On top of his already powerful voice, Legend had a socially distant choir supporting him in the background.

“The song is about love, hope and resilience, and I think we could all use some of that right now,” Legend said of the track.

The DNC resumes tonight with performances by Billie Eilish and Jennifer Hudson.

Watch Legend perform “Never Break” below.