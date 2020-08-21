Corridor's Jonathan Personne Shares New Single "Terre Des Hommes"

Jonathan Personne, the solo project of Corridor guitarist and songwriter Jonathan Robert, has shared a new single “Terre Des Hommes.” It’s taken from his forthcoming album Disparitions, out on Aug. 28 via Michel Records. The album will also be released on limited edition cassette tape via Citrus City. “Terre Des Hommes” follows the previously released single “Springsteen.”

“Terre Des Hommes” is the sound of riding into the sunset on horseback. The jangly, Spaghetti Western-indebted guitar lines have that dusty, well-worn feel, and Jonathan’s vocals compliment those tones with an airy, sophisticated allure.

Jonathan says of the new single:

There are songs, like “Terre des Hommes,” on which the structure presents its limitations and improvisation has to be part of the game. And we went that way for one-third of the song. For this album, I wanted to include lots of guitar solos, in the spirit of classic rock. The challenge was to play with the dangerous aspect and avoid falling into the cheesiness of it. I’m always inspired by the mood of the music when I write. For this song, try to imagine people running towards spaceships to embark, leaving the exploding planet coming to an end behind, haha!

Jonathan wrote most of these songs while on the road with Corridor. The album was recorded at Le Pantoum studio in Quebec City with producer Emmanuel Ethier (Corridor, P’tit Belliveau, Chocolat) and sound engineer/musician Guillaume Chiasson (Bon Enfant, Ponctuation).

Listen to “Terre Des Hommes” below, and preorder Disparitions here.