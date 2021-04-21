Jordana Collaborates with Magdalena Bay on New Song, "Push Me Away"

Indie-pop singer/songwriter Jordana Nye, who records and performs simply as Jordana, has teamed up with synth-pop duo Magdalena Bay for a collaborative track, out now on Grand Jury Music. Produced by Jai Wolf and MELVV, “Push Me Away” is a slick, textured electro-pop jam in which Jordana and Magdalena Bay vocalist Mica Tenenbaum try to understand the dissolution of a friendship, wondering again and again, “Why would you push me away?”

“‘Push Me Away’ is a song written about one of my past friendships,” Jordana explains in a statement. “It was an extremely strenuous friendship with a major push/pull dynamic—this song is basically a stream of consciousness reflection on the experience.”

We’re psyched to see these two acts team up: We tapped Jordana as The Best of What’s Next in November 2020, and Magdalena Bay delivered one of our favorite sets of this year’s virtual South by Southwest.

“Push Me Away” is Jordana’s second new single of 2021, following her collaborative track with Ryan Woods, “Doubt of Revival.” We hailed her 2020 EP Something to Say to You as one of the year’s best.

Watch the fun “Push Me Away” video, directed by Magdalena Bay and shot last month in L.A., below, and revisit Magdalena Bay’s 2020 Paste Studio session further down.