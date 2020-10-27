Jordana Announces New Album Something to Say to You, Shares New Single

Jordana has announced a new album titled Something to Say to You, out digitally on Dec. 4 and physically on Jan. 22 via Grand Jury Music. The album combines her Something to Say EP (which Paste named one of the best of the year so far) with the recently announced ...To You EP for one full-length LP. It will serve as the follow-up to her debut Classical Notions of Happiness, which was reissued by Grand Jury Music earlier this year.

Today, Jordana also shared a new single “I Guess This Is Life,” alongside an accompanying video. It was produced by her collaborator Mel Mercer and shot in Wichita, Kan., where the singer/songwriter is based.

“‘I Guess This Is Life’ is a song about the motions of everyday life and how experiences, no matter big or small, make up the person that you are and how you both perceive and are perceived by the world,” Jordana says of the new single.

Listen to “I Guess This Is Life” below, and preorder Something to Say to You here. Scroll down for the album artwork and tracklist.

01. I’ll Take It Boring

02. Guaranteed

03. Hitman

04. Big

05. Far Away From You

06. Forgetter

07. Interlude

08. Divine

09. F***You

10. Decline

11. I Guess This Is Life

12. Reason