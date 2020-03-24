Jordana Shares New Single "Sway" From Forthcoming Re-Released Debut Album

Singer/songwriter Jordana has shared the third single from the re-release of her 2019 self-released debut album Classical Notions of Happiness, out on March 27 via Grand Jury Music. The 19-year-old musician self-produces and records her music in her bedroom, and this re-release showcases the revamped production style of her recent material. As of now, her upcoming tour dates with TV Girl are still scheduled, but check socials and venue websites for updates.

“Sway,” which follows her previous singles “Signs” and “Crunch,” is a slow-crawling, guitar-based R&B jam. Her glimmering production style leaves plenty of room for her lush vocals, which blissfully cascade over the track. It’s exactly the kind of lounge-y, downtempo and heartfelt single to soundtrack late nights spent overthinking.

“‘Sway’ is a love song about a loss for words,” Jordana says, “where instead of speaking, a single, shameless movement, a sway, takes place in its absence.”

Listen to “Sway” below, and preorder Classical Notions of Happiness here. Scroll down for her upcoming tour dates with TV Girl.

Jordana Tour Dates:

April

23 – Santa Ana, Calif. @ Constellation Room

24 – San Diego, Calif. @ SOMA Sidestage

25 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Crescent Ballroom

27 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Launchpad

28 – Denver, Colo. @ Bluebird Theater

30 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Greek Station

May

01 – Boise, Idaho @ The Shredder

02 – Spokane, Wash. @ The Big Dipper

04 – Seattle, Wash. @ The Crocodile

05 – Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theater

06 – Eugene, Ore. @ WOW Hall

08 – Sacramento, Calif. @ The Starlet Room

09 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Rickshaw Stop

10 – Oakland, Calif. @ Starline Social Club

12 – Santa Cruz, Calif. @ The Catalyst Atrium

13 – San Luis Obispo, Calif. @ SLO Brew Rock

14 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Roxy Theatre

15 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Lodge Room

June

17 – Tampa, Fla. @ Crowbar

18 – Orlando, Fla. @ Soundbar

19 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ 1904 Music Hall

20 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade (Hell)

22 – Nashville, Tenn. @ The High Watt

23 – Asheville, N.C. @ The Mothlight

24 – Raleigh, N.C. @ King’s

26 – Richmond, Va. @ Richmond Music Hall

27 – Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat

28 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Johnny Brenda’s

July

01 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

02 – Boston, Mass. @ Brighton Music Hall

06 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Thunderbird

07 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Mahall’s

08 – Columbus, Ohio @ Ace of Cups

10 – Detroit, Mich. @ El Club

11 – Chicago, Ill. @ Lincoln Hall

12 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Back Room at Colectivo

14 – Louisville, Ky. @ Zanzabar

15 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Off Broadway

16 – Lawrence, Kan. @ Bottleneck

18 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ 89th Street

20 – Dallas, Texas @ Club Dada

21 – Austin, Texas @ Mohawk

22 – San Antonio, Texas @ Paper Tiger

23 – Houston, Texas @ Satellite Bar

25 – New Orleans, La. @ One Eyed Jacks