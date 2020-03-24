Jordana Shares New Single "Sway" From Forthcoming Re-Released Debut Album

Singer/songwriter Jordana has shared the third single from the re-release of her 2019 self-released debut album Classical Notions of Happiness, out on March 27 via Grand Jury Music. The 19-year-old musician self-produces and records her music in her bedroom, and this re-release showcases the revamped production style of her recent material. As of now, her upcoming tour dates with TV Girl are still scheduled, but check socials and venue websites for updates.
“Sway,” which follows her previous singles “Signs” and “Crunch,” is a slow-crawling, guitar-based R&B jam. Her glimmering production style leaves plenty of room for her lush vocals, which blissfully cascade over the track. It’s exactly the kind of lounge-y, downtempo and heartfelt single to soundtrack late nights spent overthinking.
“‘Sway’ is a love song about a loss for words,” Jordana says, “where instead of speaking, a single, shameless movement, a sway, takes place in its absence.”
Listen to “Sway” below, and preorder Classical Notions of Happiness here. Scroll down for her upcoming tour dates with TV Girl.
Jordana Tour Dates:
April
23 – Santa Ana, Calif. @ Constellation Room
24 – San Diego, Calif. @ SOMA Sidestage
25 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Crescent Ballroom
27 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Launchpad
28 – Denver, Colo. @ Bluebird Theater
30 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Greek Station
May
01 – Boise, Idaho @ The Shredder
02 – Spokane, Wash. @ The Big Dipper
04 – Seattle, Wash. @ The Crocodile
05 – Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theater
06 – Eugene, Ore. @ WOW Hall
08 – Sacramento, Calif. @ The Starlet Room
09 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Rickshaw Stop
10 – Oakland, Calif. @ Starline Social Club
12 – Santa Cruz, Calif. @ The Catalyst Atrium
13 – San Luis Obispo, Calif. @ SLO Brew Rock
14 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Roxy Theatre
15 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Lodge Room
June
17 – Tampa, Fla. @ Crowbar
18 – Orlando, Fla. @ Soundbar
19 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ 1904 Music Hall
20 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade (Hell)
22 – Nashville, Tenn. @ The High Watt
23 – Asheville, N.C. @ The Mothlight
24 – Raleigh, N.C. @ King’s
26 – Richmond, Va. @ Richmond Music Hall
27 – Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat
28 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Johnny Brenda’s
July
01 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
02 – Boston, Mass. @ Brighton Music Hall
06 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Thunderbird
07 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Mahall’s
08 – Columbus, Ohio @ Ace of Cups
10 – Detroit, Mich. @ El Club
11 – Chicago, Ill. @ Lincoln Hall
12 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Back Room at Colectivo
14 – Louisville, Ky. @ Zanzabar
15 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Off Broadway
16 – Lawrence, Kan. @ Bottleneck
18 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ 89th Street
20 – Dallas, Texas @ Club Dada
21 – Austin, Texas @ Mohawk
22 – San Antonio, Texas @ Paper Tiger
23 – Houston, Texas @ Satellite Bar
25 – New Orleans, La. @ One Eyed Jacks