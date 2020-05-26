Joyce Manor Announce New Album Songs From Northern Torrance, Release Lead Single "House Warning Party"

It’s a great day: California’s beloved emo-punks Joyce Manor have announced a new album titled Songs From Northern Torrance out this Friday via Epitaph, and they released the single “House Warning Party.”

The album is comprised of remastered old material from 2008 to 2010, including songs that were on their compilation album Collection.

The band also put out a music video to go with “House Warning Party,” which is a little over a minute of old footage from sweaty, crazy gigs from years ago. Joyce Manor said in a tweet about the video: “CHECK OUT THIS SICK VIDEO FOR HOUSE WARNING PARTY!! I WANNA PLAY A HOUSE SHOW SO BAD!!!” Sigh.

Preorder the album here, watch the video for “House Warning Party” below to remind yourself of how much you miss gigs and keep scrolling for the tracklist and album art. Further down, revisit Joyce Manor’s Paste Studio session.

Songs From Northern Torrance Album Art:

Songs From Northern Torrance Tracklist:

1. House Warning Party

2. Fuck Koalacaust

3. DFHP?

4. Danke Schoen

5. Who Gave You A Baby

6. Constant Nothing

7. Done Right Discount Flooring

8. 5 Beer Plan

9. Chumped

10. Leather Jacket