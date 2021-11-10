Lucy Dacus Shares “Thumbs Again,” Announces 2022 North American Tour

If you’re a Lucy Dacus fan, you know “Thumbs,” a hazy, heart-wrenching song from her recently released album Home Video. Wednesday, Dacus shared “Thumbs Again,” a full-band version of the beloved song with synths, electric guitar and a more rich, warm sound.

Dacus recently dove deep into “Thumbs” on an episode of Song Exploder with Hrishikesh Hirway. She also appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon just last week in support of Home Video, where she performed “VBS” with a shining stained-glass background and a honeyed voice.

Home Video made Paste’s Best Albums of June 2021, and follows her 2018 release Historian, our top album of that year.

To continue her Home Video run, Dacus will begin a new winter 2022 North American tour. Just finishing a fall tour, she will be back on the road in February and March, then traveling to the U.K. and Europe for more dates. The North American tour will also feature North Carolina singer/songwriter Indigo De Souza.

Find “Thumbs Again” below, and Dacus’ 2016 Daytrotter session and new tour dates further down.

Lucy Dacus 2022 Tour Dates:

February

09 – Pitts, PA @ Stage AE *

10 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic *

11 – Newport, KY @ Ovation *

12 – Indy, IN @ Egyptian Room *

14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Ballroom Valentine’s Day *

15 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall (Rescheduled Date) * – SOLD OUT

17 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave (Rescheduled Date) * – SOLD OUT

18 – Iowa City, IA @ Englert Theatre (Rescheduled Date) * – SOLD OUT

19 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty *

20 – OK City, OK @ Tower Theatre *

23 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre *

24 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel *

25 – C-Ville, VA @ Jefferson *

26 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony *

March

01 – Toronto, ONT @ Danforth Music Hall (Rescheduled Date) *

02 – Montreal, QUE @ Corona Theatre (Rescheduled Date) *

03 – Providence, RI @ The Strand

05 – Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head

18 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club – SOLD OUT

19 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

20 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Lukes – SOLD OUT

21 – Dublin, IE @ The Button Factory ^

23 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

24 – Bristol, UK @ Trinity

25 – London, UK @ Kentish Town Forum

29 – Brussels, BL @ Rotonde ^

30 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord ^

31 – Cologne, DE @ Artheater ^

April

02 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow ^

03 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen ^

04 – Aarhus, DK @ Atlas ^

06 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret ^

07 – Stockholm, SE @ Nalen Klubb ^

09 – Berlin, DE @ Lido ^

10 – Jena, DE @ Trafo ^

11 – Vienna, AT @ Chelsea ^

13 – Munich, DE @ Milla ^

14 – Zürich, SU @ Bogen F ^

15 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie ^

(* = Indigo De Souza supporting)

(^ = Fenne Lily supporting)