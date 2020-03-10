Watch Judy Collins Perform Live on This Day in 1979

Singer/songwriter Judy Collins was a key player in the American folk revival of the 1960s. Her unique spin on the folk style paired with her outspoken activism made her a prominent figure in the movement and beyond.

On this day (March 10) in 1979, four years after the arrival of her best-selling 1975 album Judith, Collins performed a show at the Capitol Theatre in New Jersey that included upwards of 25 songs from her prolific catalogue. During the 90-minute set, she performed songs from Judith like “City of New Orleans” and “Send in the Clowns,” as well as tunes from proceeding records like 1977’s So Early In The Spring and 1976’s Bread And Roses.

Watch Collins perform “City Of New Orleans” live in 1979 below. For the entire concert, go here, or listen via the Paste vault below. While you’re at it, watch a clip from Judy’s 2016 Paste Studio session, further down.

