julie Shares New Singles “pg.4 a picture of three hedges” and “through your window”

The Los Angeles-based three-piece band and design collective julie has shared two new singles, “pg.4 a picture of three hedges” and “through your window.” The tracks mark the first official release from the shoegaze group since their independently released 2021 EP pushing daisies. Despite the band’s DIY ethos, they have garnered a bit of a cult following, with standouts like “flutter” amassing thousands of streams.

Julie seems to exist on the edge of a knife, the threat of ferocity laying dormant until the moment comes for them to cut deep. There’s a sustained tension on “pg.4 a picture of three hedges” that crescendos after the should-be-sweet confession, “I like it when you smile.” Instead, the song cliff-jumps into an abyss of blistering, overdrive-drenched guitars and razor-sharp basslines. The voyeuristic b-side, “through your window” creeps under a 1984 level of surveillance as they proclaim, “He watched me all these years / He watched me without fear.” The track’s tumultuous percussion and escalating sense of unease highlight julie’s ability to construct on-edge atmospherics.

Julie will be hitting the road in a few days to play a string of West Coast shows before heading to London later in the month. They will also be joining Panchiko for a few dates on their U.S. tour in November.

Check out “pg.4 a picture of three hedges” and “through your window” below, plus julie’s tour dates further down.

Julie Tour Dates:

August

13 – Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival

14 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

16 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

19 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival

20 – London UK @ The George Tavern

25 – New York, NY @ Elsewhere Zone1

September

16 – New York, NY @ Summerstage with Kenny Beats & friends

October

15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom*

17 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace*

18 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips*

19 – Austin, TX @ Antones*

20 – Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock*

21 – New Orleans, LA @ HOB*

(* = supporting Panchiko)