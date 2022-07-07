Julien Baker Announces New EP, Shares First Single "Guthrie"

Julien Baker invites listeners into her most intimate state on her new single, “Guthrie.” The song is the first release from her forthcoming EP, B-Sides, out July 21 via Matador Records. The EP includes three previously unreleased tracks from her 2021 recording sessions for her third album, Little Oblivions.

Over delicate finger-plucked acoustics, Baker strips away any distractions to create a bare-bones confessional that is gentle, yet urgent. She constructs a quiet space for not only reflection, but also reconciliation with calling on God and getting sent to voicemail. Her hushed vocals have a meticulous sense of grief, and an emptiness that is so all-encompassing, you can feel the pang in your chest. Softly admitting, “I’m catching a ride now to get on the first flight / You told me it scares you, the way that I was tonight,” you can’t help but hold your breath and hope she finds the salvation she’s so desperately searching for.

Baker is gearing up to kick off the Wild Hearts Tour in July with Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen. The artists have partnered with PLUS1, an organization that donates $1 from every ticket to support people rebuilding their lives after incarceration.

Listen to “Guthrie” and revisit Baker’s 2016 Paste Studio Session below. You’ll find her Wild Hearts Tour dates further down.

Julien Baker Wild Hearts Tour Dates:

July

21 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap Center for the Performing Arts *

22 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *

23 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater *

28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

30 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre *

August

02 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre *

03 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park *

05 – Boise, ID @ Idaho Botanical Garden *

06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Gallivan Center *

07 – Denver, CO @ Sculpture Park *

09 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field

10 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed *

11 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe *

12 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

13 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

15 – Shelburne, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum *

16 – LaFayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *

18 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *

19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann *

20 – New York, NY @ Central Park SummerStage *

21 – New York, NY @ Central Park SummerStage *

26 – Vineyard Haven, MA @ Beach Road Weekend

(* = with Quinn Christopherson)