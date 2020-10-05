Junglepussy Announces New Album Jp4, Shares Lead Single

New York rapper Junglepussy announced her new album Jp4. Serving as a follow-up to her 2018 release, Jp3, the forthcoming record will arrive on Oct. 23 via Friends of/Jagjaguwar. Jp4 will feature contributions from vocalist Ian Isiah, rapper Gangsta Boo and producers Dave Sitek and Nick Hook.

“From the genesis of Junglepussy, I struggled with my sound, because what I was doing at the time, I knew it wasn’t really, really, really what I wanted to do,” Junglepussy says. “But I just didn’t know how to get there. Jp4 really sounds like and feels like I got there.”

She adds, “The only thing that will deter you from doing something you’ve never done before is feeling it’s impossible. I’ve always really genuinely, delusionally maybe, believed in Junglepussy and saw this vision for it that I couldn’t even explain or describe. It just had to pan out for itself. I do this so nobody sleeps on the awkward black girl never ever again.”

The fierce rapper also shared Jp4’s lead single “Main Attraction” alongside its music video. Watch the video below, and pre-order Jp4 here. Keep scrolling for the album artwork and tracklist.

01. Bad News

02. Main Attraction

03. Telepathy

04. Morning Rock

05. I Can’t Wait (ft. Ian Isiah)

06. Spiders

07. What You Want

08. Arugula

09. Stamina (ft. Gangsta Boo)

10. No Band Aid