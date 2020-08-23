Justin Townes Earle Dead at 38

Alt-country and Americana artist Justin Townes Earle has died, his official Facebook page confirmed on Sunday night. He was 38.

Earle was the son of fellow musician Steve Earle. Named after Townes Van Zandt, the younger Earle began releasing music in 2007 and shared his most recent record, The Saint of Lost Causes, just last year.

“It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin,” the Facebook statement reads. “So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys. You will be missed dearly Justin.”

His cause of death is still unknown at this time.

You can watch Justin Townes Earle’s 2019 Paste Studio session below.