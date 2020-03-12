Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Shares Magnetic New Track "Expanding Electricity," Announces Album

L.A.-based producer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith’s work lies somewhere between synth-driven pop and ambient music for meditation. In fact, last year Smith released her seventh studio album Tides: Music for Meditation and Yoga, which, obviously, set out to create exactly that. She’ll be further honing her aural landscape on her forthcoming album The Mosaic of Transformation, announced Thursday morning.
“This album is my expression of love and appreciation for electricity,” Smith said in a statement. That’s pretty easy to see on the album’s lead single “Expanding Electricity.” At a whopping 10 minutes in length, the track explores the nature of voltaic energy through romantic strings and her signature buchla synthesizer, which recalls the watery quadraphonic sound of seminal sound designer Suzanne Ciani.
Smith says the album was informed by movement, a practice she observes every day:
The inspiration came to me in a sudden bubble of joy. It was accompanied by a multitude of shapes that were moving seamlessly from one into the other. My movement practice has been a constant transformation piece by piece. I made this album in the same way. Every day I would transform what I did yesterday into something else.
The Mosaic of Transformation is out May 15 via Ghostly. You can listen to “Expanding Electricity” below, as well as find details about the album and Smith’s upcoming tour in support of Caribou.
The Mosaic of Transformation Album Art:
The Mosaic of Transformation Tracklist:
1. Unbraiding Boundless Energy With Boundaries
2. Remembering
3. Understanding Body Messages
4. The Steady Heart
5. Carrying Gravity
6. The Spine Is Quieter in the Center
7. Overflowing
8. Deepening the Flow Of
9. Expanding Electricity
Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Tour Dates:
March
16 – Hamilton, Ont. @ The Studio (SOLD OUT)
17 – Toronto, Ont. @ Danforth Music Hall (SOLD OUT)
18 – Toronto, Ont. @ Danforth Music Hall (SOLD OUT)
19 – Toronto, Ont. @ Danforth Music Hall
20 – Chicago, Ill. @ The Riviera Theatre
21 – Detroit, Mich. @ Saint Andrews Hall
22 – Ottawa, Ont. @ Bronson Centre
23 – Montreal, Que. @ M Telus
24 – Moston, Mass. @ House of Blues
25 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Union Transfer
26 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club
27 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT)
28 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Steel
30 – Brighton, U.K. @ The Dome
April
01 – Liverpool, U.K. @ Invisible Wind Factory
02 – Leeds, U.K. @ O2 Academy
03 – Manchester, U.K. @ O2 Victoria Warehouse
04 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Barrowlands (SOLD OUT)
05 – Birmingham, U.K. @ O2 Academy
06 – Bristol, U.K. @ O2 Academy
07 – London, U.K. @ Brixton O2 Academy (SOLD OUT)
21 – Hamburg, Germany @ Groose Freiheit 36
23 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Forum Karlin
24 – Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer
25 – Munich, Germany @ Muffathalle
26 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Kaufleuten
28 – Cologne, Germany @ E-Werk
29 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg – Ronda
30 – Brussels, Belgium @ Nuits Botanique