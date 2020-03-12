Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Shares Magnetic New Track "Expanding Electricity," Announces Album

L.A.-based producer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith’s work lies somewhere between synth-driven pop and ambient music for meditation. In fact, last year Smith released her seventh studio album Tides: Music for Meditation and Yoga, which, obviously, set out to create exactly that. She’ll be further honing her aural landscape on her forthcoming album The Mosaic of Transformation, announced Thursday morning.

“This album is my expression of love and appreciation for electricity,” Smith said in a statement. That’s pretty easy to see on the album’s lead single “Expanding Electricity.” At a whopping 10 minutes in length, the track explores the nature of voltaic energy through romantic strings and her signature buchla synthesizer, which recalls the watery quadraphonic sound of seminal sound designer Suzanne Ciani.

Smith says the album was informed by movement, a practice she observes every day:

The inspiration came to me in a sudden bubble of joy. It was accompanied by a multitude of shapes that were moving seamlessly from one into the other. My movement practice has been a constant transformation piece by piece. I made this album in the same way. Every day I would transform what I did yesterday into something else.

The Mosaic of Transformation is out May 15 via Ghostly. You can listen to “Expanding Electricity” below, as well as find details about the album and Smith’s upcoming tour in support of Caribou.

The Mosaic of Transformation Album Art:

The Mosaic of Transformation Tracklist:

1. Unbraiding Boundless Energy With Boundaries

2. Remembering

3. Understanding Body Messages

4. The Steady Heart

5. Carrying Gravity

6. The Spine Is Quieter in the Center

7. Overflowing

8. Deepening the Flow Of

9. Expanding Electricity

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Tour Dates:

March

16 – Hamilton, Ont. @ The Studio (SOLD OUT)

17 – Toronto, Ont. @ Danforth Music Hall (SOLD OUT)

18 – Toronto, Ont. @ Danforth Music Hall (SOLD OUT)

19 – Toronto, Ont. @ Danforth Music Hall

20 – Chicago, Ill. @ The Riviera Theatre

21 – Detroit, Mich. @ Saint Andrews Hall

22 – Ottawa, Ont. @ Bronson Centre

23 – Montreal, Que. @ M Telus

24 – Moston, Mass. @ House of Blues

25 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Union Transfer

26 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

27 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT)

28 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Steel

30 – Brighton, U.K. @ The Dome

April

01 – Liverpool, U.K. @ Invisible Wind Factory

02 – Leeds, U.K. @ O2 Academy

03 – Manchester, U.K. @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

04 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Barrowlands (SOLD OUT)

05 – Birmingham, U.K. @ O2 Academy

06 – Bristol, U.K. @ O2 Academy

07 – London, U.K. @ Brixton O2 Academy (SOLD OUT)

21 – Hamburg, Germany @ Groose Freiheit 36

23 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Forum Karlin

24 – Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer

25 – Munich, Germany @ Muffathalle

26 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Kaufleuten

28 – Cologne, Germany @ E-Werk

29 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg – Ronda

30 – Brussels, Belgium @ Nuits Botanique