Hear Kathleen Edwards Perform Voyageur Songs Live in 2012

Canadian singer Kathleen Edwards was quiet for more than eight years, and her absence in the Americana sphere was surely felt.

But fear not! Edwards is back, after a much-needed respite from music, with her new album Total Freedom, out now. Read Paste’s review of the album right here.

And what was she doing in the interim? Edwards was laying low, running her own coffee shop near her hometown of Ottawa. Her most recent album before Total Freedom was 2012’s Voyageur. In February of that year, she stopped by the Daytrotter studio to perform several songs from that record, including “House Full Of Empty Rooms” and “A Soft Place To Land.”

Listen to Edwards’ 2012 Daytrotter session below. While you’re here, check out our recent interview with Edwards.