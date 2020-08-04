Kelly Lee Owens Teams Up With John Cale on "Corner of My Sky"

Kelly Lee Owens has teamed up with the Velvet Underground’s John Cale on her newest single, “Corner of My Sky,” from her forthcoming album Inner Song. The two artists, both Welsh, met while collaborating on one of Cale’s tracks. Their newest collaboration features Cale singing both in English and Welsh over an Owens-produced backdrop.

Here’s what Cale said about the new song:

“It’s not usually this immediate that a productive afternoon brings a satisfying conclusion to a task. Kelly sent me a track she’d written – an instrumental that was a gentle drift – something comfortably familiar to what I’d been working on myself. On the first listen, the lyrics came with ease and a chorus and melody grew out of it. Even the Welsh phrases seemed to develop from a place of reflective memory which was a surprise since I hadn’t written in Welsh for decades. Once finished, I realized there existed a built-in thread we’d created together and apart – and her kind spirit pulled it all together and in quick order.”

Inner Song will be out Aug. 28 via Smalltown Supersound, following Owens’ self-titled debut LP from 2017.

Listen to “Corner of My Sky” here. Below, check out a John Cale performance from the Paste archives.