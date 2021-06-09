Kelly Lee Owens Announces U.S. Tour Supporting Inner Song

Add Kelly Lee Owens to the long list of artists emerging from lockdown in 2021: The acclaimed producer has announced a fall U.S. tour in support of her 2020 album Inner Song, one of last year’s best albums, if you ask us.
Owens’ tour begins at Brooklyn’s Music Hall of Williamsburg on Sept. 8, spanning nine more cities—including Chicago, where she’s booked at Pitchfork Music Festival on Sept. 10—across the States before culminating in a Sept. 25 show at Lodge Room in Los Angeles. Owens is also set to perform at Miami’s III Points Festival on Oct. 22-23. Tickets for her tour go on sale this Friday, June 11, at 1 p.m. ET.
Also this Friday, Owens will release her Inner Song Remix Series EP, featuring remixes of seven Inner Song tracks by Loraine James, Coby Sey, Roza Terenzi, Elkka, Breaka, Yazzus and Haider.
You can see the details of Owens’ forthcoming EP below, along with her full tour slate, and stream/buy Inner Song right here via Smalltown Supersound.
Inner Song Remixes EP Tracklist:
1. Re-Wild (Breaka Remix)
2. Wake-Up (Loraine James Remix)
3. On (Elkka Remix)
4. Night (Roza Terenzi Remix)
5. L.I.N.E. (Yazzus Remix)
6. Corner of my Sky feat. John Cale (Coby Sey Rework)
7. Jeanette (Haider Remix)
Inner Song Remixes EP Art:
Kelly Lee Owens Tour Dates:
September
08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
10 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Making Time
13 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
14 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
16 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
17 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
18 – Seattle, WA @ Nuemos
19 – Portland, OR @ Holocene
22 – Oakland, CA @ Starline
25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
October
22-23 – Miami, FL @ III Points Festival