Hear Kendrick Lamar Narrate Nike's New Kobe Bryant Ad

On Aug. 23, what would have been Kobe Bryant’s 42nd birthday, Nike released a new ad, titled “Better/Mamba Forever,” narrated by Kendrick Lamar.

“Kobe taught us to be better,” said Lamar in the opening line of the video. “Better dreamer. Better waker. Better stretcher. Better walker. Better talker. Better walking the walk and talking the talk.”

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter were both killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26. Nike’s tribute is one of many in Bryant’s honor.

Snoop Dogg also celebrated Bryant’s life with a spoken-word tribute via ESPN:

.@SnoopDogg helps us remember Kobe Bryant on his 42nd birthday. pic.twitter.com/aJF51WnoNP — ESPN (@espn) August 23, 2020

Watch “Better/Mamba Forever” below.