Kevin Morby Shares Video for "Don't Underestimate Midwest American Sun"

Kevin Morby has shared a video for “Don’t Underestimate Midwest American Sun,” a track from his latest album, Sundowner, out now on Dead Oceans. Following the videos for “Wander” and “Campfire,” this is the final installment in a trilogy of videos made for the album.

Morby explains:

At the time of writing the album, it felt like Katie [Crutchfield] and I were the only two people on earth—living out in suburban Kansas away from the chaos of our lives on the road and on the coasts and our days became very childlike and innocent: riding bikes, making up games and singing songs. When we found ourselves back in a similar environment due to the lockdown, and it came time to make videos, I wanted to depict our lives in solitude from when I wrote the album.

Watch the “Don’t Underestimate Midwest American Sun” video, directed by Johnny Eastlund and Dylan Isbell, below. Read Paste’s review of Sundowner here.