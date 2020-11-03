Watch Bernie Sanders Talk to Killer Mike and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Talk to Princess Nokia Ahead of Election

Rolling Stone recently launched a virtual music and conversation event series titled Fridays for Unity, featuring various entertainers and politicians. Last Friday (Oct. 30), for its second installment, Bernie Sanders talked with Run the Jewels’ Killer Mike. They discussed their hopes leading up to Election Day (Nov. 3) as well as their visions for the country’s future at large.

“I think that, as important as this election is, more important is, after this Election Day, we plot, plan, strategize, organize and mobilize as progressives on the ground,” Killer Mike told Sanders.

The livestream also featured Senator Elizabeth Warren, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Portugal. The Man, Margo Price, Warren Haynes, The National’s Matt Berninger, Paul Rudd, Billie Eilish, Sarah Silverman, Judd Apatow and more.

A few days later, on Monday evening (Nov 2.), Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was in conversation with rapper and activist Princess Nokia for a special edition of Fridays for Unity.

“You’re kicking butt. You’re making a lot of fragile people, a lot of fragile men trip all over themselves…you see them disenfranchised by such a young, powerful woman that uses her voice unapologetically…I can do it and make people think but you’re forcing people to take accountability for themselves, humiliating them in the most possible fabulous way, and it’s wonderful,” Princess Nokia said to AOC.

Watch Bernie Sanders/Killer Mike and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez/Princess Nokia on Fridays for Unity below.