King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard Announce Fall 2022 North American Tour

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: Australian psych-rock rovers King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard have a new record on the way. The band announced Monday they’ll be supporting Butterfly 3000 (out June 11 via their own KGLW label) on a fall 2022 tour of North America, a 16-show, bicoastal run that features “marathon sets at Berkeley’s Greek Theatre and two performances at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, during which the band will play material from their vast discography across three hours,” per a press release. Giddy up, King Gizz heads.
The band’s 18th studio album, Butterfly 3000 will be shrouded in a bit of mystery: King Gizz won’t share any singles ahead of its release, nor will they reveal the album artwork, a “cross-eyed autostereogram” (or Magic Eye picture, for the layperson) created by their longtime collaborator Jason Galea. Press materials promise “the most accessible and jubilant album of their career,” teasing that Butterfly 3000’s 10 synth-based tracks will constitute King Gizz’s take on dream pop. The record follows November 2020’s K.G and February’s L.W.
Knowing this hyper-prolific band, they’ll probably be on album 21 or so by the time this tour rolls around, so fans will have plenty of new music to enjoy in-person for the first time.
Find the band’s tour dates below, beneath their 2015 Daytrotter session.
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Tour Dates:
October
02 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
04 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
05 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
06 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
10 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
11 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
14 – St Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre
15 – Chicago, IL @ RADIUS
16 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple
18 – Toronto, ON @ TBA
19 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia
22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
23 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem at The Wharf
24 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit
26 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
31 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
(* – all dates supported by Leah Senior)