King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard Announce Fall 2022 North American Tour

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: Australian psych-rock rovers King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard have a new record on the way. The band announced Monday they’ll be supporting Butterfly 3000 (out June 11 via their own KGLW label) on a fall 2022 tour of North America, a 16-show, bicoastal run that features “marathon sets at Berkeley’s Greek Theatre and two performances at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, during which the band will play material from their vast discography across three hours,” per a press release. Giddy up, King Gizz heads.

The band’s 18th studio album, Butterfly 3000 will be shrouded in a bit of mystery: King Gizz won’t share any singles ahead of its release, nor will they reveal the album artwork, a “cross-eyed autostereogram” (or Magic Eye picture, for the layperson) created by their longtime collaborator Jason Galea. Press materials promise “the most accessible and jubilant album of their career,” teasing that Butterfly 3000’s 10 synth-based tracks will constitute King Gizz’s take on dream pop. The record follows November 2020’s K.G and February’s L.W.

Knowing this hyper-prolific band, they’ll probably be on album 21 or so by the time this tour rolls around, so fans will have plenty of new music to enjoy in-person for the first time.

Find the band’s tour dates below, beneath their 2015 Daytrotter session.

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Tour Dates:

October

02 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

04 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

05 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

06 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

10 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

11 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

14 – St Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre

15 – Chicago, IL @ RADIUS

16 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple

18 – Toronto, ON @ TBA

19 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia

22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

23 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem at The Wharf

24 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

26 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

31 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

(* – all dates supported by Leah Senior)