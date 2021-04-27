Kings of Convenience Have New Music on the Way, Their First in 12 Years

Norwegian acoustic-pop duo Kings of Convenience, Erlend Oye and Eirik Glambeck Boe, announced via Facebook Tuesday that at midnight this Friday, April 30, they’ll release “Rocky Trail,” their first new music since 2009. While the duo made no mention of a new album, this impending release does have the feel of a proper album cycle starting up; the band recently started an Instagram account, and the “Rocky Trail” music video will follow at 5 p.m. (time zone unclear) on Friday.

The band’s full Facebook post reads:

Finally we can share this news with you…

On Friday at 00:01 in the morning you can listen to the song Rocky Trail, our first release in 12 years. It was recorded in Sicily by Kalle Gustafsson. If you went to see the Unrecorded Record Tour in 2016, this was number two on the setlist.

Also on Friday, around 5 pm, we will release a music video for the same song, miraculously made some weeks ago despite all kinds of covid related restrictions and complications.

To make sure you wont forget about it, you can pre-save or pre-add the track to your preferred streaming service by following this link:

Sorry for the long wait!

We hope you will like it!

Erlend & Eirik

Kings of Convenience released their acclaimed debut album Quiet Is the New Loud in 2001, delivering Belle & Sebastian-esque acoustic pop that was both lush and intimate. They released remix album Versus that same year, taking more time with their second and third albums, 2004’s Riot on an Empty Street and 2009’s Declaration of Dependence. Since then, we’ve heard next to nothing from them, though the band did perform at Primavera Sound in Spain in 2012, and Oye and Boe have also released music with side projects The Whitest Boy Alive and Kommode, respectively.

Stay tuned for further details on the band's new music and enjoy some of their old music below (a single and video from each of their three studio albums).