Kipp Stone Announces HOMMÈ Mixtape, Shares First Single

Cleveland rapper and producer Kipp Stone has announced a new mixtape titled HOMMÈ, out on Oct. 20 via Closed Sessions. Stone shared the first single “Sprague Street,” which features Mick Jenkins.

Named after Stone’s new home address, the song reflects on his gritty childhood growing up in Ohio. “Going numb don’t make you tough at all / It’s really saying ‘I’ve been hurt so much, I’d rather never feel anything,’” Stone raps, and it’s one of many poignant lines in the song.

HOMMÈ also includes features from Nuke Franklin and Torre Lott. Earlier this year, Paste named Stone as one of 15 Cleveland Artists You Need to Know.

Listen to Kipp Stone’s new song “Sprague Street” (feat. Mick Jenkins) below. Keep scrolling for the HOMMÈ tracklist and cover art.

01. Intro

02. Caravan

03. Pedestal

04. People Be Trash

05. Sprague Ave ft Mick Jenkins

06. Rags 2 Riches

07. Interlude

08. Jobs Be Trash

09. Jackboy ft. Nuke Franklin

10. The World Be Trash

11. Josh Settles ft. Torre Lott

12. Everythang

13. Kinda Crazy