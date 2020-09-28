Kiwi Jr. Join Sub Pop, Share New Single "Undecided Voters"

After signing a worldwide deal with record label Sub Pop, Kiwi Jr. dropped the music video for their new single “Undecided Voters.”

The latest glimpse into their 2021 debut album, “Undecided Voters” is an upbeat indie rock song filled with layers of social commentary woven under the seemingly random surface of the lyrics. The music video also takes on the theme of voting, parodying election coverage in between shots of Kiwi Jr. playing their instruments.

Kiwi Jr. said in a statement about the song:

“We all know UNDECIDED VOTERS: democracy’s driftwood, the third planks in the flotsam that purple the pie chart, always on sight and never a part of the scene. Placing imminent demise neatly to one side, KIWI JR. concentrate on the real Issues: the terrible alliance between King Crab and the timezones; 3D printing causing mass sculptor redundancies; and the playlist at the Duane Reade. After all, who is it we’re really voting for: Spartacus or the dead?”

Watch the music video for Kiwi Jr.’s “Undecided Voters” below.