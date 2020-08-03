Kiwi Jr. Share Cover of Galaxie 500's "Tugboat"

Kiwi Jr. have shared a cover of Galaxie 500’s “Tugboat.” The Canadian indie rockers bring a jangly 12-string acoustic guitar, keyboard and harmonica to this sentimental Galaxie 500 staple, creating something a little quieter in the process, but without losing the warm spirit of the original. Watch the video below.

The cover came from a planned concert of Galaxie 500 covers at Rough Trade Brooklyn set to coincide with Record Store Day and the release of Galaxie’s Copenhagen on vinyl. The concert was canceled due to Covid-19, but several artists will record at-home performances of their covers and post them here from Aug. 3 to Aug. 28.

While you’re here, read our review of Kiwi Jr.’s fantastic debut, Football Money, from the start of this year.