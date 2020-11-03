Lady Gaga Performs "Shallow" and "You and I," Speaks at Final Joe Biden Rally in Pennsylvania: Watch

Last night (Nov. 2), Lady Gaga joined Joe and Jill Biden, Kamala Harris, Doug Emhoff and John Legend for a drive-in Pennsylvania rally. Gaga offered a speech during the campaign, in which she stated, “Vote like your life depends on it, or vote like your children’s lives depend on it, because they do.”

Later on in the event, Gaga performed her A Star Is Born hit “Shallow” and her Born This Way track “You and I.” In between her ballads at the piano, she shouted, “I’d like to sing this to everybody else, because you know what, no matter who wins tomorrow, we’re gonna have to do this together. Tomorrow’s gotta be peaceful.”

She connected with in-person rally supporters and viewers at home as she reminisced about the time she used to live in Pennsylvania, the home state of her former fiancé Taylor Kinney.

Gaga is clearly in support of Joe Biden (see her tweet below), but either way, she just wants you to “Go out and vote!”

Watch Gaga’s speech and performances of “Shallow” and “You and I” below.