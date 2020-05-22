Watch Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande in “Rain On Me” Video

2020 is officially the year of fire female artist collabs. From Beyonce’s remix of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” to Nicki Minaj’s remix of Doja Cat’s “Say So,” the industry has seen some high-profile sisterhood blossom over the past few months. Earlier today, pop music was given yet another fantastic female collaboration: Lady Gaga has released a single from her upcoming album, Chromatica, and it features Ariana Grande. “Rain On Me,” the second single released off of her May 29 album, is all about the catharsis—and freedom—of being able to embrace life’s cloudier days:

“one time ….. i met a woman who knew pain the same way i did… who cried as much as i did, drank as much wine as i did, ate as much pasta as i did and who’s heart was bigger than her whole body. she immediately felt like a sister to me.” Grande said on Twitter. “she then held my hand and invited me into the beautiful world of chromatica and together, we got to express how beautiful and healing it feels to mothafuckinnnn cry ! i hope this makes u all feel as uplifted as it does for us both. i love u @ladygaga, u stunning superwoman !”

The music video, released just over 12 hours later, is a pink and purple pop landscape featuring lots of latex, raining knives (?!) and some much appreciated Gaga/Grande hugs.

Watch the “Rain On Me” music video below: