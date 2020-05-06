Lady Gaga Unveils New Chromatica Release Date

Lady Gaga’s long-awaited Chromatica just got its second official release date. Originally scheduled for release on April 10, Gaga decided to delay the album upon the COVID-19 outbreak, when she said “it just doesn’t feel right to me” to release the album during the ongoing global pandemic.

Today, along with new key art for the album, Gaga shared the new release date. “You can officially join me on #Chromatica on May 29,” she tweeted. Gaga is technically still scheduled to embark on her six-date Chromatica Ball tour starting in July, but there is no confirmation it will still take place, given the current circumstances.

Chromatica is set to feature a small but eclectic cavalcade of guest appearances, including Ariana Grande, Elton John and K-Pop megagroup Blackpink. Many fans hope for the album to be a return to the maximalism of her Born This Way and Artpop eras, heralded by Chromatica lead single “Stupid Love,” Gaga’s very first collaboration with starmaker Max Martin. Back in February, she told Zane Lowe “I’ve never worked with him, I’ve always sort of gone, ‘I write my own music, I produce myself, I don’t need to work with Max, right?’ I decided to stop being an asshole, meet him at least, you know?” The album is executive produced by frequent collaborator Bloodpop as well as future house pioneer Tchami.

Rejoice, little monsters: We won’t have to wait much longer to embark on Gaga’s wild journey: